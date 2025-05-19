Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

President Trump speaking to Putin & Zelenskyy on Monday. In separate calls, President Trump is scheduled to speak to both presidents in an attempt to broker terms for a ceasefire on which neither side currently agrees.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: Congress has two meetings on Monday here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: Conflicted court on birthright decision and other recent decisions here.

Pay attention to weather warnings: double figure deaths from tornadoes. From Friday through the weekend, tornadoes tore through the Midwest and Mideast, damaging homes, businesses and killing scores of victims in multiple states.

State headlines:

Haslam and new chancellors appointed plus new name for college Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has been appointed to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees. The board approved Lori Mann Bruce as the next chancellor of the UTC and Melinda S. Arnold as the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee Southern. The board approved naming the College of Law at UTK campus after the late Frank Winston.

Local headlines:

Weather: Same ole same ole, rain and thunderstorms: According to the National Weather Service, Showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 81 with a low around 65. Same forecast for Tuesday.

Cades Cove Vehicle Free Wednesdays begin June 18: If you park your vehicle within park boundaries for more than 15 minutes, then a parking pass is required. There are bike rentals near the campground store and children under 16 must wear a helmet. No cell service.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride may be last one. Ron Giddis started the ride 25 years ago as a Vietnam veteran to honor service members who had died. See coverage from WBIR as to why this may be the final one.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.