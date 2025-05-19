On Thursday, May 15, five journalists for KnoxTNToday news were recognized for their dedication and skills in research, critical thinking and effective communication in delivering accurate and compelling stories for the reading audience. They were celebrated for their achievements and awarded for their high standards in journalism.

The journalists and their awards:

Tom King: Digital Only Feature Reporting. First Place for his article Amanda Gouldie, Grant’s widow – A hero like him!

Digital Only Sports Reporting. First Place for her article, You don’t have to tell your story. Time will. The feature on Candace Parker gave us a very insightful look at one of the best basketball players for the University of Tennessee and a longtime professional standout for the WNBA. Marvin West: Digital Only Sports Reporting. Second Place for his article, To heck with Ohio State, 2024 was a good year

Digital Only Sports Reporting. Second Place for his article, To heck with Ohio State, 2024 was a good year Beth Kinnane & Melanie Staten: All Media Best Digital Content Top Features. Comments from the judges: “The second place stories from Melanie Staten and Beth Kinnane showed one hard news story and two very informative feature products. ALL entries here are excellent! Choosing was a challenge, as I’m sure it was a challenge for all these journalists from all these news outlets to produce these excellent digital stories.”

See all winners here:

KnoxTNToday is extremely proud of the quality of the journalists that work to produce the features each week for our community of readers.

