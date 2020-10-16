Volgating: Tailgating moves to your home

Tailgating is a storied tradition on Rocky Top and now “Volgating” moves the tradition from campus to your home and there’s a twist: the most creative tailgate could win Food City’s Volgater of the Game.

You can’t have Tennessee Football without Volgating! For both home and away games show us your at-home Volgating experience! Head on over to your local Food City and load up on all gameday supplies. For more information and to submit go to utsports.com/foodcityvolgater.

Food City asks fans to wear masks and practice social distancing when filming or taking photographs in the company of people outside their same household.

Seasonal flu vaccine protects against the most common strains of influenza. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a list of immunizing locations. Other vaccines, including pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.