Make-A-Wish offers cooking class

Yves Pons, the senior French basketball player at the University of Tennessee, will host a virtual cooking lesson event to raise funds for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. The event will allow people to learn how to cook a famous French dish and dessert while also sharing time with Yves. All the funds from Cooking with Yves Pons will be donated to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to grant local wishes that are waiting. The event will include a drawing where 10 people will win a personalized prize from the UT basketball player.

Tickets for the event are $50 and reservations can be made at etn.wish.org.

Yves Pons is a senior guard/forward at The University of Tennessee and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2019-2020). Besides basketball, Yves is passionate about photography, playing the saxophone and French cuisine. His passion for cooking is infectious and he is excited to help others discover French cuisine.

“One of my wishes was to play basketball at the University of Tennessee,” says Pons. “Now I want to help wishes come true for kids battling critical illnesses in East Tennessee.”

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength and joy. Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment. Additionally, wishes give children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy a special time together.

This event will be completely virtual from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Participants will receive a Zoom link and a list of ingredients needed for the cooking lesson. Attendees will be able to prepare the dishes as they view Yves’ lesson.

Information submitted by Garrett Wagley, CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.