Secret City Century is fantastic ride

The second annual Secret City Century is a 100-mile fantastic bike ride through beautiful, rural areas of East Tennessee. It starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in Jackson Square, Oak Ridge, and runs through the weekend with three different routes. Saturday’s ride will start at 10 a.m.

All proceeds will go to the Pedal for Alzheimer’s nonprofit organization. Registrants receive a free meal and all 100-mile finishers will get a finisher’s medal as proof that they finished the ride.

Details online. Crafter’s Brew is the signature sponsor.

And on Thursday, Oct. 22, there’s the North Knox Beer Runners at 6 p.m. at Central Flats and Taps. It’s a free and easy run through North Knox and Happy Holler. Don’t forget lights and reflective gear.

And for our South Knox friends, there is the Trail Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Meads Quarry. It’s free with short- and middle-range options. Alliance will have $1 off pints after the run for participants.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.