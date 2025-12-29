If you listen closely, you might hear Mike Keith practicing his opening exclamation, “It’s football time in Tennessee!”
Wouldn’t that be exciting?
Out in the country, where we live, there is minimum interest in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl. That is troubling.
The coffee club at Hardees hasn’t asked or offered a word about it. Still missing are orange banners and pennants usually tied to auto antennas. Nobody – NOBODY – is singing “Rocky Top.”
There might be a message in so much silence: Mid-level bowl games are meaningless and no one really cares – unless the Vols lose. That could set off a firestorm.
One lukewarm fan, when asked, said the game is only about the money, like everything else. Another said this one is about redemption, a last-gasp bid to make us forget some of the damage Vanderbilt inflicted.
Vanderbilt … oh my … 45-24 … it was humbling.
Also humiliating.
To tell most of the truth, I thought the season and part of the world ended when that talented, bratty or contemptible Diego Pavia and the cocky Commodores ran back and forth and all around on Shields-Watkins Field in late November.
If 8-4 Tennessee is really going to play 8-4 Illinois in the home of the NFL Titans, it’ll happen tomorrow evening across the Cumberland River from downtown Nashville.
For any game, faithful fans will be there but maybe not enough. Capacity is 69,143. Forecast is for several empty seats. Ticketmaster offers availability in 77 different sections. Maybe the chill factor is the explanation.
Kickoff will be sometime after 5:30 ET, at ESPN’s convenience, after the first flight of emu-and-Doug insurance commercials.
I wish I knew more about Illinois football than the 63-10 loss at Indiana. I do know more about the pro stadium. It’s not exactly historic. It is now named for Nissan. Before that, Louisiana-Pacific bought the title.
Before that, it was just called The Coliseum, very different from The Colosseum in ancient Rome. This one opened in 1999 as Adelphia Coliseum and had that name until the sponsoring company missed a payment.
As a matter of fact, in the next year or three, the building will be demolished. The Titans are going to get a new playground with $1.26 billion in public funding (you may be making a donation).
Tax records say talented people have played there, not just wideouts and linebackers, really big names like Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Beyonce, Elton John, Garth Brooks, even Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.
Why not Tony Martin? Oversight, I suppose.
I hope there is room in lights for Joey Aguilar, another success story, an overlooked quarterback who became a millionaire.
Coach Josh Heupel, who seems convinced a game is scheduled, says it will be the culmination of the current season and, in a lot of ways, the kickoff to next year.
That outlook and necessity mean freshmen QB George MacIntyre, receivers Travis Smith and Radarious Jackson, running back Daune Morris, corner Tre Poteat, linebacker Jaden Perlotte and maybe other rookies may play more than they have.
Looks like Tennessee is stuck without six starters – Chris Brazzell, Colton Hood, Arion Carter, Joshua Josephs, Wendell Moe and Jaxson Moi. The first four are opting out for the NFL draft. The other two have injuries.
Peyton Lewis, Jake Merklinger and four or five others are headed for the transfer portal.
Generally speaking, Heupel supports their positions – under the heading of whatever is best for the individual.
What would be best for Tennessee would be to play the game as if it really matters and find a way to win. That especially applies to the Vol defense. New coordinator Jim Knowles will be making notes.
Heupel says Illinois will be a challenge for the defense.
“I think the physicality, their ability to run the football, veteran quarterback, play-action pass, pushing it down the football field. You’ve got to have great gap integrity. You’ve got to destruct blocks and tackle extremely well.”
The coach says interim defensive coordinator William Inge and the staff have done a great job building a plan.
“We’ve got to continue to grow in that up until kickoff, and we’ve got to go play well.”
The Illini has suffered some opt-outs. Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker, Big Ten sack leader, and J.C. Davis, all-conference left offensive tackle, have chosen to focus on the NFL draft. Safety Matthew Bailey, leading tackler, is out with an injury.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer says he’ll play. He’s heard of Tennessee. He grew up in Starkville and played a few minutes at Ole Miss. He’s played three years at Illinois.
Luke has thrown for 2,811 yards and 21 TDs this season with five interceptions. His current QB rating is 157.06. Aguilar’s numbers are 3,444 yards, 24 TDs, 10 picks and a rating of 157.1.
Joey leads the Southeastern Conference in passing yards. He’ll always be remembered for starting the Florida game 10-for-10 and helping the Vols snap that awful 10-game losing streak in Gainesville.
The Tennessee season could have been different in several ways. The Vols could have beaten Georgia. They could have lost at Mississippi State.
Oklahoma was one pivotal game. It delivered an alarming message. The Sooners were the more physical team. They squeezed Tennessee’s running attack down to 63 yards. They poured a lot of pressure on Aguilar. They picked off two passes. They really mugged him once (a famous freshman missed a block) and took his fumble 71 yards for a touchdown.
Their guys were tougher than our guys at the line of scrimmage. So were some others. Masking all that and Vanderbilt may be too much for one ordinary bowl game.
Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail .com
To answer the question in the headline: yes, I care. I’ll watch — but as I write, about 20 hours before kickoff, I don’t care enough to commit to going. I reserve the right to change my mind Tuesday afternoon: The stadium is only about 17 miles from my back door, and nosebleed tickets have dropped to about $35 (it says fees included but there’s usually a surprise at checkout).
Nissan Stadium is not the best stadium, not even the best in Nashville, but at least ALL its seats have chairbacks, armrests and cupholders — which means it’s far more comfortable than the majority of seats at Neyland.
I DID go see the Pride of the Southland Band during its open rehearsal Sunday at Father Ryan H.S., under sunny skies and 75 degrees. Those kids work hard, and they help make college fb better than the NFL. (I started to say better than the “pros” but that particular distinction no longer exists I guess.)
Bowl games are less expensive to produce than an original documentary at the ESPN factory. They might create a little more interest than a re-run of OSU-Michigan 2021. They don’t care if anyone shows up…although the host city might. With the major/traditional bowls having been taken hostage by a questionable playoff system, the balance of Pop-Tarts and Mayos just don’t cut it. Schools want the extra money (if they don’t spend more participating) and coaches want extra practice time. A Music City Bowl sounds more like a square dance…but there we are. Go Vols, I suppose.
Tennessee fans are like Alabama fans they are never happy.
Oklahoma’s season is done in the playoffs and the SEC is
0-2 in bowls Missouri and LSU have lost.
I don’t care for the playoff system but it’s what we have more
teams mean a longer season which is what people want.
NFL 14,16 now 17 games, I think. When is enough, enough.
I don’t root for the rest of the league, this comes from a Kentucky
fan who thinks Stoops should have gotten one more year.
I’ll be there in the fall, but for now hoops rule after our 30-3
volleyball national runner-up season. We’ve lost one player
but gained one in the portal in volleyball already.
Hopefully Pope and the guys can win in Coleman Coliseum
Saturday. Alabama and Georgia have the worst two basketball
facilities in the SEC and would never let their football facilities
crumble and played in the SEC Championship Football Game.
Think on that!!
I wish I could tell you I was excited about Tennessee playing in the Music City Bowl. But I’m not. It’s kind of ho-hum.
I’m more interested in basketball and counting the days to baseball.
That said, I hope they play well and earn the W. Nine wins will be a notch better than I predicted at the start of the season.