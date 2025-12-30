The John T. O’Connor Senior Center invites the community to the first-ever Italian Spaghetti Supper on Friday, January 9, 2026, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 611 Winona Street.

Guests will enjoy a delicious dining experience featuring a spaghetti entrée, side salad, roll, dessert, and beverage – all for $10. All proceeds directly support O’Connor Center programming.

“We hope everyone will come out for a wonderful evening of good food as we raise funds to continue serving older adults in Knox County”, said Mary Sibbett, Program Manager. “We always appreciate the support of our wonderful community.”

Tickets can be purchased online at knoxseniors.org/o’connor or in person at the Center.

The John T. O’Connor Senior Center is a vibrant activity center that provides a place where individuals not only add years to their lives, but add life to their years. The Center serves older adults in Knox County, aged 50 and over, offering programs that promote healthy aging, including health services, physical fitness, recreation, and lifelong learning.

To view the complete list of O’Connor Center programs, visit knoxseniors.org/oconnor.

