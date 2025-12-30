While check writing has steadily decreased, cases of check fraud have doubled since 2021. That’s why it’s important to understand what information you should and shouldn’t include on a check and how to write and send a check securely when required.

A few rules of thumb to remember during the check-writing process.

By nature, a check contains sensitive information such as your name, contact information, account and routing numbers, and signature, all of which are put at risk if your check falls into the wrong hands for check theft, check washing, and check forging.

To help prevent these from happening, it’s recommended that you:

Use permanent ink gel pens when writing out a check

Deliver mail containing a check directly to the post office rather than sending it through your mailbox

Destroy miswritten or previously deposited checks according to your financial institution’s recommended timeline.

Here are some questions to ask yourself as you write out a personal check:

Is my writing legible? To help your payee avoid issues with depositing your check, ensure that you’ve written all parts of the check clearly.

Am I leaving space for someone else to alter my check? Fill each line clearly so that there’s no room for someone to tamper with what you have (or haven’t) written.

Have I disclosed unnecessary personal information? Besides the basic contact and account information, leave out any further identifying information, such as phone number, driver’s license number, or Social Security number, to help mitigate risk.

Keep an eye on the safety of your check by confirming with your payee that they’ve received and deposited it, then review paid checks in your bank statement or online/mobile banking platform to ensure the payment was processed correctly.

If you have questions, reach out to your financial institution for assistance.

The American Bankers Association is partnering with institutions such as Southeast Bank to raise awareness of safe check writing during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Explore their online resources for more helpful tips!

