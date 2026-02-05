The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir returns to the Clayton Center for the Arts on Thursday, February 19, at 7 p.m., bringing one of the most celebrated choral traditions in history back to Maryville.

With a legacy spanning more than 500 years, the Vienna Boys Choir is among the oldest and most famous choirs in the world. Boys have sung at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel since at least 1296, and in 1498, Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I formally established a court chapel that laid the foundation for the ensemble known today. Over centuries, the choir has been shaped by, and closely connected to, some of the greatest composers in Western music history, including Mozart, Haydn, Schubert, and Bruckner.

Today, the Vienna Boys Choir is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to artistic excellence and music education. The choir is part of a vibrant campus in Vienna that includes primary and secondary schools focused on choral music and vocal training.

Tickets are available at ClaytonArtsCenter.com or through the Clayton Center for the Arts Box Office in person Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by phone: 865-981-8590.

