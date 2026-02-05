Meet Ryana! Our friends Atomic Electric Service can see how special our girl Ryana is… so much so, they already paid her adoption fee for you!!

Ryana is such a sweetheart who loves EVERYONE! She is great with kids, plays well with other dogs, and loves going on Hiking Hounds with our volunteers!

She can often be found being spoiled upstairs as an office dog, so if you don’t see her in her kennel— please ask to meet her! We’ll take you up to her *private* suite for a meet and greet!

For more information on Ryana, or any of our adorable adoptables, visit us at www.HumaneSocietyTennessee.org

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

