The Register’s office recorded 1,283 documents in those four days. Trust deeds reflecting loans accounted for 285 transactions with a total value of $98.42 million. The week’s highest value loan was $11 million, backed by SmartBank. The other eight over $1 million are below:

Included in last week’s totals were 164 warranty deeds, or property sales, valued at $76.74 million. There were six sales with prices over $1 million and three were commercial transfers. The most expensive transfer was the WestMed Medical building and four suites at 10133 Sherrill Boulevard in West Knoxville. Knorr Family Properties, LLC sold the property to Clear Passage, LLC for $10.2 million.

Another high value commercial sale was 69.73 acres at 2911 Williams Bend Road in the Hardin Valley community. OKR, GP purchased the undeveloped land from a private party for $2.44 million.

The third property is located at 916 Katherine Avenue, close to downtown. B&L Morgan, Inc., sold the 1.68-acre warehouse and property to a private party for $1.6 million.

The year-to-date comparison of both property sales and loans has been updated through January 30, 2026:

A quick recap of January’s numbers:

We recorded a total of 4,922 new deeds. Of these, 1,155 were trust deeds with a cumulative value of $434.89 million. There were 32 loans exceeding $1 million, the highest being $20.89 million from Regions Bank. The second largest loan was $17.75 million, backed by Community Trust Bank.

As for transfers, 710 warranty deeds were recorded, valued at $356.4 million. There were 43 with price tags over $1 million. The most expensive of those was the Snyder Road property. In that transaction, CI Knoxville W, LLC sold five parcels to Limestone Creek, LLC for $ 15.05 million.

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

