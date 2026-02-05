It’s been a bit of a bipolar winter, with a gym short Christmas and a more than frigid entry into the new year. Regardless, Knoxville has persisted, and its arts scene has continued to bundle up and brace the elements, seemingly knowing that authentic expression does not come comfortably. Thankfully, most of the heavy lifting has been done for you this go around.

A Night With INK – Addison’s Bookstore & Event Space (February 5, 7 – 8 p.m.) For aspiring artists and expressors, this panel provides a unique insight into the world of performance and how to navigate it as a newcomer. Led by I.N.K., a duo that blends spoken-word and rhythmic artistic communication, blends its teaching with that creativity here. You’ll walk with them through their journey on the stage, delving into journeys marked by assertiveness, ability, and how to make your voice your most powerful tool.

Concertmaster After Dark – Knoxville Museum of Art (February 5, 7 p.m.) This small-venue, big-sound show offers an explosion of classical music in its most intimate settings, revealing the delicate nature of a typically extravagant subgenre. Led by Concertmaster William Shaub, the performance will include classics from Handel-Halvorsen and Prokofiev, reiterating hypnotic swells that bounce off museum walls in an all-absorbing fashion.

Stained Glass Workshop – Printshop Beer Co. (February 6, 6 p.m.) This new skill course workshop can have your interior decorating looking like an ornate church sanctuary by spring. Guests will pick a color of pre-cut glass and learn how to copper, fold, and sew before the night is done. Creativity is encouraged, with the effects necessary to personalize your piece to perfection. This course is intended for students older than 14; guests younger than 18 require adult accompaniment.

Speed Dating with Smokey – Hi-Wire Brewing Taproom (February 6, 7 p.m.) There’s still some time on the board to secure a Valentine’s Day date if you’re game to get out of your comfort zone. This event is designed for singles ages 21 to 34, where you’ll engage in dynamic and fast-paced conversations that break the ice on a dozen different fronts before the night is through. Tickets are $35 for this event.

Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show – Knoxville Convention Center (February 6 – 8, multiple times) A stroll through the House & Garden Show could act as some inspiration to your spring refurbishment session, as this annual convention makes its return to Knoxville and maybe even a premiere in your backyard by summertime. The venue will boast 200 vendors and 10,000 square feet of garden accessories and appliances, most of whom are acting as local artisans and makers. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children ages 12 and under.

Swan Lake – Bijou Theater (February 7, 7 p.m.) Soundtracked by illustrious compositions from Tchaikovsky, this performance presents romance and the measures to obtain it in some of its most poignant forms. Some of the best dancers from around the globe will illustrate the stage in unimaginable ways, with a cutting edge rendition of this now timeless story.

The Jack Wharff Band – Open Chord (February 7, 8 p.m.) This young crew hailing out of Virginia is constantly trying to break the conventions of southern songwriting and song-performing in their dynamic, earnest and heartfelt live shows. Currently being touted as one of the hottest acts in country music and co-signed by some of the biggest names in the genre, it’s a great chance to get a peek at the talent that will surely be gracing much bigger stages than this one in no time.

Sparky & Rhonda Rucker – Laurel Theater (February 7, 8 p.m.) Recently bestowed with the 2025 Tennessee Governor’s Folklife Heritage Award, Sparky and his partner Rhonda Rucker bring a little mix of heritage in their musical performance that warrants calling this concert an educational experience. Their instrumentation encompasses traditional Appalachia in its entirety, with slide guitars and slapping spoons soundtracking this time travel of an evening.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.