Vicki Worley is the founder and director of Hope Springs Adult Daycare Center. Her journey is one of inspiration and dedication.

Vicki worked as a physical therapist in the Knoxville and surrounding area for over 28 years, many of those years working with our aging population, from which her vision for making a difference was inspired.

Working with institutionalized elders moved her to seek another solution that could allow someone to remain in their home for as long as possible instead of moving to an institutional type setting.

Searching the web for “adult day programs,” the journey of opening Hope Springs Adult Day Center began in the summer of 2018. Recalling her husband’s response to the plan, he said “Wait a minute: you want to work more hours for less money?” However, Vicki credits his encouragement and advice, saying he quickly got on board and spent quite a bit of time and hard labor helping get the facility open.

Vicki reflects, “Opening and managing the center has been a challenge, a joy and an unbelievable learning experience. God has brought an amazing group of people in our path to encourage, teach and support our effort. Notably, acquaintances and old friends donated money and supplies, friends and family put in sweat equity in helping with demolition, painting and even laying down flooring!”

Hope Springs Adult Daycare Center opened in April 2019, became credentialed to provide services for CHOICES recipients in 2020, and contracted with VA to provide services to our veterans in 2022.

Vicki is continually motivated by the dedicated staff, families and caregivers. She says they enjoy and cherish getting to know the participants where they are able to develop more personal relationships with each participant.

On the topic of relationships, Vicki shares, “Working with this population, and the families and caregivers, has taught me how important our relationships are. I have come to believe these type relationships are one of the few lasting things of importance we have to offer.”

Vicki reminds those with seniors “there is a range and quality of services offered by other senior services providers. Those in this industry are dedicated to meeting the needs of our neighbors and supporting our community.”

There are two events that are memorable and demonstrate both what the services mean to caregivers and participants.

She recalls, “We had a lady whose husband was with us twice a week. When she picked him up, I would ask ‘Did you have a good day today?’ One day she gave a very animated reply: ‘I did! Today, I got to go with my granddaughter to help her pick out her wedding dress, along with my daughter. We had lunch and made a day out of it.’

“We had a participant placed on hospice while attending Hope Springs. I asked her daughter how the participant handled the news, to which she replied ‘she held it together on the ride home and through dinner, but I heard her crying in her room later. I went and just held her and asked is there anything I can do to make it better?’ To which the mom replied that she wanted to go to the center more often, because it was the only time she could forget she had a horrible disease.”

Experiencing the importance of the family bond every day through her work, Vicki is very intentional about spending time with her husband, children and especially grandchildren. She also enjoys biking, both mountain and greenway biking, which the grandchildren have an interest in as well.

A plaque on her desk reads: “May the God of Hope fill you with all Joy and Peace as you Trust in Him.”

The community is blessed that Vicki continues to feel the joy, peace and trust she needs to continue her journey meeting the needs of the aging community, even opening a second location in Oak Ridge this summer.

