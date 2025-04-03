Hope Springs is having its annual spring fundraiser on Thursday, May 8, at Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.

Kim Hansard will be the master of ceremonies again this year and Pistol Creek Catch of the Day will be the entertainment.

Ticket sales benefit expansion of services for Hope Springs Adult Day Center and the Education Scholarship Program at Morning Pointe Foundation.

Buy tickets on website, www.hopespringsadcc.org, call center at 865-377-3924, or QR code.

