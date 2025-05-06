Two local project were among seven recognized by the Urban Land Institute Nashville at its annual Excellence in Development awards event on April 30 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Local projects are:

Dogan-Gaither Flats (Knoxville): Project team: 4th Purpose Realty LLC; Sanders Pace Architecture; Elite Diversified Construction Inc.; Hedstrom Landscape Architecture; Will Robinson & Associates; Robin Easter Design; Tullock Consulting.

First Creek at Austin Phase 1 (Knoxville): Winner of the Rose Faeges-Easton Community Impact Award: Project team: Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation; Johnson Architecture Inc.; J.A. Fielden; Arcadis; Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc.; Pinnacle Financial Partners; UES; Bass, Berry & Sims PLC; 41 South Creative; Nashville Office Interiors; Partners Development.

Over 700 ULI Nashville members and guests representing firms across the real estate and land use industry attended the 15th annual awards event, which celebrates developments in Middle and East Tennessee that demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact on the community or within their product type.

Of the 15 projects that were nominated for award consideration, seven received winning recognition due to their demonstration of meeting market demands, achieving outstanding design, reflecting ULI’s priorities and addressing community needs. New this year is the inclusion of East Tennessee projects. Out of the seven winners, two are located in Knoxville.

This year’s remaining five winning projects and the development teams are:

Metro Water Services’ Central Water Reclamation Facility: Project team: Metro Water Services; Centric Architecture; Brasfield & Gorrie; Hawkins Partners Inc.; Civil Infrastructure Associates; Hazen and Sawyer; Smith Seckman Reid Inc.; Inflo Design Group; James + Associates; Water Management Services; Athena.

Strobel House: Project team: Metropolitan Government of Nashville; Metro Nashville Office of Homeless Services; Capital Project Solutions; Depaul USA; Moody Nolan; BELL Construction; EDGE; Catalyst Design Group; K.S. Ware & Associates; I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc.; EMC Structural Engineers P.C.

Standard Assembly: Project team: Atlas Real Estate Partners; HY Ventures; Wedgewood Avenue; JLL; EOA Architects; Manuel Zeitlin Architects; Hardaway Construction; Hawkins Partners Inc.; Fulmer Lucas Engineering; KCI Technologies Inc.; Terracon; McCoy Design; EMC Structural Engineers, P.C.; Power Management Corporation; RealPage Inc.; Greystar.

The Factory at Franklin: Project team: Holladay Properties; Centric Architecture; Solomon Builders | Flow Construction Company Inc.; Gamble Design Collaborative; Kimley-Horn; Everwise Credit Union; Isle of Printing; TTL; Bradley; McCoy Design; Fortify Fabrication.

The Wilder: Project team: Openworks LLC; SR Manager LLC; Brick Church Property LLC; Adkisson & Associates Architects Inc.; Dowdle Construction Group LLC; H+B Land Design; Dale & Associates Inc.; Truxton Trust; BlueHub Capital; Perry & Associates LLC; Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison PLC; Kaalberg Giesecke; Lilian M Taylor; Metro Nashville Planning Department | Metro Nashville Housing Division; Metro council member Kyonzté Toombs.

The evening culminated in the judges bestowing the Rose Faeges-Easton Community Impact Award to First Creek at Austin Phase 1 located in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rose Faeges-Easton was the founding Director of ULI Nashville in 2008 and launched the ULI Excellence in Development Awards in Nashville in 2009.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

