Knox County Master Gardeners offer several free public programs in the next weeks.

On Thursday, May 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Eastern Region Extension Office at 1801 Downtown West Blvd., a presentation “Let’s Talk Tomatoes” will be given by Marsha Lehman, master gardener.

On Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m., Ask A Master Gardener (AMG) session is scheduled at Norwood Library at 1110 Merchant Dr. in Knoxville. The public may ask plant and garden questions of Master gardener Cid Letsinger.

On Tuesday, May 20, 11 a.m., there will be another guided nature walk at Collier Preserve. Please meet at the Powell Public Library, 330 W. Emory Rd.

AMG sessions are held regularly at several farmers markets in Knoxville, Tellico Village and Farragut. See here.

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a University of Tennessee Extension program with more than 210 active members who perform volunteer activities in the Knox County area.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.