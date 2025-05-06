Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Pope’s legacy to children in Gaza: The repurposed popemobile is being donated to the children of Gaza with equipment for diagnosis, examination and treatment. It will be staffed by doctors and medics.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: getting back to work with 22 meetings today, see here.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Next tariff – on movies: President Trump is planning a 100 percent tariff on movies produced outside the United States, claiming a national security threat.

State headlines:

UT grants terminated: 37 federal grants have been terminated systemwide for the University of Tennessee totaling $31.5 million.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny and mild According to the National Weather Service, today will finally be mostly sunny, with a high near 72, but tonight the clouds increase with a low around 51. Wednesday returns a low chance of showers and cloudy skies with a high near 72.

Knox County Mayor proposes $1.1B budget. The proposed budget will pay for essential county and school system needs and requests with no tax increase.

Be a candidate in Knoxville City Elections: Civic minded and want to make Knoxville a better place to live? If you live in the city of Knoxville and want to improve the government affairs of our city, become a candidate for city council. Deadline to file is noon, Thursday, May 15: See details here.

