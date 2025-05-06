Dr. Thomas Sweet, 65, has said the benediction on a remarkable ministerial career.

The senior pastor at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in suburban Powell has retired after just 30 years.

Before that, he was at a little church in Bertram, Texas for seven years. Bertram is at the junction of Farm Roads 243 and 1174 and State Highway 29.

“I thought we could have stayed there for a lifetime,” said Dr. Sweet.

Before that, he was some of everywhere. He was born in Trona, California. His father, Don, was a Cumberland Presbyterian minister of distinction.

Thomas grew up in Fort Worth. He attended the University of Texas. He graduated from Bethel College. He graduated from Memphis Theological Seminary. He returned to Texas to earn his doctorate at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

Thomas served community churches while still a student.

He will be missed at Beaver Creek.

“His signature smile welcomed one and all,” said Tom King, a church member. “His magic touch with babies being baptized will never be forgotten. He cradled them while walking up and down the center aisle introducing them to the congregation.”

Dr. Sweet was a multi-talented minister who delivered powerful sermons, put special emphasis on “children’s time” and sang in the sanctuary choir and played with the popular handbell group.

“It’s been a quick 30 years,” he said. “I am so grateful to have been accepted and loved.”

The pastor could have been thinking of the sad time when the church put its arms around him and the family. His wife, Rhonda, died in 2016. She was a faithful member of the church, a singer, an emergency room nurse at the Oak Ridge hospital and the mother of Aaron, Anna, Benjamin and Levi.

The Sweets came to Beaver Creek in 1995. Gwen Roddye was on the pastoral search committee. She remembers his trial message and the moment they knew he was the answer.

“Thomas sat down on the steps to the altar and invited the children to come down front for the children’s sermon,” recalled Roddye. “As they ran down the aisle to meet him, one little boy fell — hard enough that everyone held their breath waiting for his wail.

“Before the little boy made even a peep, Thomas was on his feet, had the little guy in his arms and was sitting back on the steps with the child. The boy’s shoe had come off. Thomas carefully put the shoe back on, the whole time whispering to the little boy.”

Thomas went on with the children’s sermon as if nothing had happened

“At that moment, we knew this was our pastor.”

Concern for the child was not for show. That was the real guy sitting on the steps.

“Something I really value from the years at Beaver Creek is seeing people grow. In my last session meeting I looked around the room and saw a number of elders who were teenagers when I arrived. On my last Sunday, when I invited the children forward, someone asked all those who had ever been in the children’s moments to come forward. I am so grateful for being a small part in the growth of God’s children.”

So, why would he ever retire?

“It’s just time,” Dr. Sweet said.

He’ll remain in the community. Beaver Creek will be his church home.

“I’ll be absent for a while. I want to give whoever comes next the space to be himself. That’s what Jean Richardson did for me.”

