Veterans’ breakfasts in Powell are back

Food City is proud to co-sponsor with Rep. Tim Burchett a free breakfast and fellowship for veterans and a guest. It’s this Saturday, June 19, at the Community Center on Emory Road in Powell. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the chow line opens at 8:30.

This is the first veterans’ breakfast since the Community Center was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It should be up and running now – on each third Saturday at Powell.

Dine with Dad is a special promotion from Food City, providing everything you’ll need to fix a great meal for Father’s Day for just $29.99. It’s part of our two-day ad (today and Saturday, June 18-19):

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.