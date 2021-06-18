Celebrating an American icon

Saturday, June 19, starting at 8 a.m.

It’s American Eagle Day at Seven Islands State Birding Park. The American Eagle is Seven Islands 2021 Bird of the Year. The Friends of Seven Islands State Birding Park and the American Eagle Foundation will join to host raptor talks and ranger-led hikes. Meet a live bald eagle ambassador. Following the program, hike with a park ranger accompanied by an avian care specialist from the American Eagle Foundation. For more details or register go here or call 715-630-6848 for more info.

Schedule of activities:

8 a.m. AEF program with live Bird of Prey

8:45 a.m. SISBP Ranger-led Eagle Walk

9 a.m. AEF program with live Bird of Prey

9:45 a.m. SISBP Ranger-led Eagle Walk

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.