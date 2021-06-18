Services are Sunday for Louis Moran

Funeral and visitation services will be held Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mausoleum Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for Louis “Big Lou” Moran. All are welcome.

Mr. Moran passed away June 14 at age 80. Big Lou came to Knoxville to play football at the University of Tennessee. He played from 1959-63, and while at UT he met his wife, Patti Collins. They were married for 59 years.

After graduation, he taught school and coached football in the Roane County school system before entering the insurance industry. He owned Inter-Agency Insurance Services, which is now headed by his son, Lou Moran III.

