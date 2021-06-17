Old Vol, all Vol Jack Kile has died at 81

Jack Kile, former Tennessee football player, assistant coach and all-Vol for all times, has died of an ongoing lung affliction. He was 81.

A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday afternoon, 1 to 2, at Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. A memorial service is to follow. Details here.

Kile came from Sweetwater to be a guard on Bowden Wyatt’s historic 1959 team that stopped LSU’s Billy Cannon on a two-point conversion attempt, tied Alabama but lost to Vanderbilt.

Jack suffered a serious knee injury that ended his playing career but he remained with Tennessee as freshman line coach (1962-65) and recruiter (1966-69) for Doug Dickey’s program.

Bob Woodruff, who reviewed all expense accounts as athletics director, once noted that Jack had been everywhere, from Miami to Peoria, and onward east and west. Before frequent flyer miles, he logged many and some additional on all the major carriers plus Piedmont, Allegheny and assorted connectors.

With the departure of Dickey, Kile went into the banking business in Sevierville. He retired from Home Federal.

He never lost touch with the Volunteers. He was twice president of the T Club, the association of lettermen in all sports, first as a student-athlete and again as a distinguished alum.

“Jack Kile was a great teammate and a wonderful person,” said Wayne Grubb, another 1959 guard, a key man in the stop of Cannon.

“Jack had the potential for greatness as a player. He was bigger than I was, big for a single-wing guard, and he had speed and a very competitive spirit. The knee injury deprived him of what I thought would have been an outstanding career.”

Other old Vols have interesting memories of Kile.

“He recruited me to Tennessee,” said Mike Price, a very fast wide receiver who played at Rule High. “He was so enthusiastic about the Vols.”

Jim Smelcher recalled all the years he and his wife “sat beside Jack and Rose Ann” at Neyland Stadium games. The former Vols were both supportive “coaches” in the stands. Smelcher, a tackle a few years older than Kile, was an outstanding high school coach.

Charlie Severance, a wingback in ’59, like Grubb a key to stopping Cannon, has a deep appreciation for Kile and his contributions to Tennessee football.

Judy Constantine, associated with the university for 58 years, including 16 with Vol lettermen, said “I can’t think of enough good things to say about Jack Kile. He was one of the best among so many really good guys.”

Old Vols were very attentive throughout his extended illness. They never stopped saying they cared.

“Many thanks to all of you for your prayers and other expressions of concern,” said Rose Ann Kile in response.

“Each evening I told Jack about the concerns received that day … He often asked for multiple readings.”

Kile is also survived by children Jaclyn Kile, Julia Clinton and George Hatcher Jr.