University leadership, community partners, faculty, staff and students gathered September 9, 2025, to dedicate the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s newly named Winston College of Law and Frank Winston Law Building.

In May, UT announced the college’s naming in recognition of a ”transformative gift” of $32.5 million from The Bill Gatton Foundation to honor the late Frank Winston, an alumnus of the college and former Tennessee lawmaker.

“Today’s celebration … is a testament to the lasting impact one person can have,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Mr. Winston, a native of East Tennessee, loved being a Volunteer. I’m grateful for the generosity of The Bill Gatton Foundation, ensuring that Frank Winston’s legacy and impact of his life and work will live on through the Winston College of Law.”

The gift establishes the Frank Winston Public Interest and Business Law Fellows, a signature scholarship program to attract talented future lawyers. Law Fellows will receive full scholarships covering three years of Juris Doctor studies plus a stipend, paid summer work and numerous professional activities.

The gift also introduces Frank Winston Law Grants, three-year scholarships that will provide $1,000 annually to at least 50 students in each class to provide additional support for costs associated with law school.

Winston was a close personal friend of counsel to the late Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton and his many initiatives, including The Bill Gatton Foundation, for which Winston also served as a trustee.

Allen hosts PSCC students at DA’s office

Last week, DA Charme Allen welcomed her students from Pellissippi State Community College‘s law class for a hands-on learning day at the DA’s Office.

Students observed court proceedings and heard directly from prosecutors, victim services staff, and support team members to gain a broad view of the many career paths within the criminal justice system.

“We are proud of our dedicated team and the important work they do each day, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to share it with the next generation of justice leaders,” said Allen.

Blotter

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Major Crimes Unit obtained a 46-year sentence against a 28-year-old man who tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. The sentence was imposed by Judge Scott Green after a two-day trial. The man has two prior felony convictions for which he was facing 25 to 40 years. The shooting and assault occurred on April 20, 2024, on Dandridge Avenue. KPD officers Knoxville Police Department officers made the arrest. Details here.

ET man gets 15 years for child porn distribution

On September 18, 2025, a 38-year-old man from Rocky Top (formerly Lake City), Tennessee, was sentenced to 188 months by U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan. Following his imprisonment, the man will be on supervised release for 10 years and will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions.

In October 2023, a federal search warrant was executed which found the man in possession of several pieces of computer equipment which contained over 20,000 images and over 500 videos depicting child pornography and child sexual abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. Info on PSC here. Info on this case here.

Notes & Quotes

Knoxville Bar Association and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering an in-person, free legal advice clinic for veterans on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty Street. The next clinic will be on December 10. For those unable to attend, a telephone consultation can be scheduled. Info: 865-522-6522 or Mary Frances DeVoe at 423-402-4767.

Quote: “Our Nation has descended into a culture of anger, hatred, violence, disrespect and distrust. We have become normalized to violence! Democrats hate Republicans, and Republicans hate Democrats!! Yet we are more than Democrats and Republicans. We are Americans! … Discourse is important, but it must be engaged with tolerance and respect for all people and opinions.” – Attorney Jack Bowers, posted on social media

Quote: (Following the murder of Charlie Kirk in his state) “This is our moment. Do we escalate or do we find an off-ramp? I hear all the time that ‘words are violence.’ Words are not violence. Violence is violence, and there is one person responsible for what happened here, and that person is now in custody and will be charged soon and will be held accountable.” – Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox

Quote: (Speaking at Sunday’s memorial for Charlie Kirk, Trump explained how his approach to politics differed from Kirk’s.) “He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them,” Trump explained. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them.” – President Donald J. Trump (Full speech is on Youtube here. This quote is at the 20-21-minute mark)