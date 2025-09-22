Week Five of high school football offered some close games and some upsets. For the second straight week, Knoxville Grace Christian Academy upset the team picked to beat them on Rivalry Thursday. Behind the legs of JV Stinson (391 rushing yards) and Jace Ballard, Grace beat Webb 70-40. Grace is now 4-0, 3-0 in division play. Grace has overcome multiple injuries this season, including the starting running back, Terrion Thomas, who is incidentally JV’s brother, and the starting quarterback, Treyson Derry, who sustained a broken collarbone during Week 3.

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are some of the local East Division scores.

Knoxville Grace 70, Knoxville Webb 40 (Thu) * Alcoa 69, Union Co. 13 Anderson Co. 58 at Knoxville Carter 28 Austin -East 21, Brainerd 0 Coalfield 63, Midway 7 Hardin Valley 21, Bearden 7 Heritage 30, Knoxville Fulton 12 Knoxville Central 51, Clinton 21 Knoxville Halls 38, William Blount 24 Knoxville West 48, Campbell Co. 7 Maryville 42, Farragut 17 MBA 13, Knoxville Catholic 10 Oakdale 36, Sunbright 12 Oak Ridge 35, Cleveland 7 Oliver Springs 35, Greenback 14 Powell 49, Karns 3 Sweetwater 21, Kingston 19 Sevier Co. 55, David Crockett 14 Silverdale 48, CAK 21 South-Doyle 27, Gibbs 24

News and Notes

TSWA/USA Today high school football state rankings can be found at 5StarPreps.

Be sure to watch WBIR for Rivalry Thursday and Friday live coverage.

Rival Thursday and Friday this week will be Thursday, Sept. 25: Greeneville at Sevier County, and on Friday, Sept. 26: Farragut at Bearden.

Also, don’t forget to vote for your offensive and defensive player of the week! The link for the poll goes live each Sunday afternoon and closes Monday at noon on WBIR.com and the WBIR Sports section.

Winners will be announced on Thursdays on WBIR 10News at 5 p.m.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.