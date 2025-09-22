The Free Senior and Cyber Protection Lunch & Learn is Thursday, September 25, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. at Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Our aging community is very active on technology but vulnerable to evil-doers. Aaron Yarnell with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is a leader in his field and very compassionate about keeping people safe while they still utilize technology.

Autumn Lane and Allison Oaks with Fairway Mortgage are sponsoring this event to bring awareness and safety to this community.

Please click the link to view the registration process for attending – here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

If you would like to provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, you can contact news@knoxtntoday.com.