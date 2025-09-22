Several articles with practical value caught my eye this week. Here’s a quick roundup:

Azelastine and Covid Prevention

Azelastine (Astepro), an over-the-counter nasal spray for allergic rhinitis, was reported in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Assoc.) to reduce the risk of Covid infection by 67%. This could be a simple, inexpensive preventive measure. Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Accurately diagnosing prostate cancer when PSA is elevated remains challenging. MRI with IV contrast is helpful but costly. A new study found that plain MRI — without contrast and sometimes without biopsy — was just as effective, at roughly half the cost (JAMA). Ultra-Processed Foods and Obesity

As U.S. obesity rates climb and early deaths from heart disease rise, JAMA reports that ultra-processed foods now make up 55% of the American diet. These foods are energy-dense, high in saturated fat, sugar and sodium, and loaded with additives. The message is simple: you truly are what you eat. Cell Phones and Hemorrhoids

A lighter note to finish: using your cell phone while sitting on the toilet increases the risk of hemorrhoids. Prolonged sitting in that position leads to increased colon protrusion due to lack of pelvic floor support — another reason to leave your phone outside the bathroom (published in PLOS ONE).

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

