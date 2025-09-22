The Knoxville Police Department and Downtown Knoxville Alliance have announced the names of three new horses that recently joined KPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

After receiving more than 4,500 community submissions as part of the public naming campaign, the three horses officially have their names:

– Ranger – a black, four-year-old Morgan/ Percheron cross. The committee chose Ranger’s name because it felt like the perfect fit.

– Cormac – a black and white, five-year-old Quarter Horse/ Belgian-Percheron cross. Cormac was named in recognition of author Cormac McCarthy and his ties to Knoxville. McCarthy moved to Knoxville as a child, attended Knoxville Catholic and the University of Tennessee, and returned to the city to write some of his first novels.

– Summitt – a black, six-year-old Quarter Horse/ Percheron cross. Summitt was named in honor of legendary Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt. This name was one of the most popular submissions, entered dozens of times by community members.

The horses were purchased by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance to expand the Mounted Patrol Unit’s presence in the Downtown and Old City areas and at special events. Since arriving in late July, the three horses have been in training and have already begun participating in some Mounted Patrol operations.

The names were selected by a committee comprised of representatives from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and KPD. Community members who submitted the winning names first will receive prize packs courtesy of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and KPD.

