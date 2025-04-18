Warm weather has finally arrived, and that means the catio at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is officially open for the season! The outdoor catio attached to our open cat room provides a great source of enrichment for our feline residents, giving them a great view of the outdoors.

If you don’t have a catio at home, there are plenty of other ways you can let your cat enjoy the great outdoors. Leaving a window accessible for your cats to watch the wildlife and is one of the best sources of enrichment you can provide them. And if setting up a window perch isn’t possible, you can always just turn a tv on the bird channel and make their day!

Pet tip of the week: Bird feeders can be a great addition to your home’s built-in cat entertainment. Setting one up outside a cat-accessible window will keep them occupied for days.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society,

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or (865) 573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.