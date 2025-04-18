I am excited about the opening on Covenant Health Park and the Smokies Baseball. The opening game was played on Tuesday, April 15, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The two teams are playing six games during this week including tonight.

History has been made on this date that we can compare to our Smokies team. 6,451 were in attendance for the first baseball game at Covenant Health Park. 6,355 is capacity for Knoxville’s downtown stadium.

In 1923, 74,000 people were on hand for the opening of Yankee Stadium.

The Smokies won the opening day game against the Lookouts 5-4 in 9 innings. As of this publishing, we don’t know how tonight’s game ends, but hopefully it ends in 9 innings.

In 1981, the longest professional baseball game ever played was suspended at 4:00am, the next morning and completed on June 23rd, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The game was between the Pawtucket Red Sox and the Rochester Red Wings and lasted for 33 innings spanning three days. If tonight’s game were to match those statistics, they would play through Sunday.

The Smokies won their opening game and could match the Atlanta Braves record from 1982 in by 2036.

In 1982, The Atlanta Braves won their opening game on April 18, recording their 11th straight win on opening day.

With a new venue like Covenant Health Park and Boyd Sports, there is only records to be made or broken on this journey.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.