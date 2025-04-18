Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Peruvian ex-leader and wife sentenced in bribery case: Ollanta Humala, the former president of Peru and his wife Nadine Heredia were recently convicted of accepting bribes from a Brazilian builder and sentenced separately to 15- year prison sentences. With the ex-president spending the night in jail following his sentencing, wife Nadine sought asylum in Brazil, arriving there on Wednesday, prior to her sentencing.

U.S. hostage Edan Alexander in dire peril: Hamas says it has lost contact with a group holding Israeli-US captive Edan Alexander in the Gaza Strip after the area where he was being held was targeted by attacks. Alexander, a New Jersey native, was shown alive on Saturday in a video released by Hamas.

National headlines:

Same headline, different state: School shooting at FSU: A man got out of Hummer and began shooting randomly at students, staff, and visitors on the Florida State University Campus. Two people have died, five remain hospitalized and the gunman is in custody.

Keep up with Congress: Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

The unpredictable stock market: Follow Market Watch.

State headlines:

No more THCA in Tennessee: The Tennessee House and Senate have passed a bill to Governor Bill Lee to sign: SB-1413 bans the sale of THCA, the precursor to THC.

UT Institute of Agriculture embodies the UT vision: Real. Life. Solutions. Learn more about some of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni whose work sets them apart in Tennessee Spotlights.

Follow Tennessee General Assembly: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, hot, for the weekend with rain returning Monday: According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny and very warm with a high in mid 80’s. Tonight’s low will be around 60 with another hot sunny day following on Saturday with a high near 85. Cloudy skies will return no Sunday but it will still be a warm one at 85 and a low of 62. Monday will see a possibility of showers for 50% of the region with a continued high in 80’s.

Girl Scouts service units host weekend pop-up cookie drive-thru sales in Knoxville: The drive-thru sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at West Hills Elementary School located at 409 Vanosdale Rd. Find out more about drive-thru cookie sales online.

DGA Residential opens affordable housing community Riverside at Holston:DGA Residential, along with community leaders and partners, officially cut the ribbon April 17 to commemorate the opening of Riverside at Holston, a 96-unit affordable housing community across from Holston River Park. The Holston Hills development featuring 48 two- bedroom and 48 three-bedroom apartments offers a protected view of the park and amenities comparable to market-rate developments, including a clubhouse, playground, business center, fitness center and on-site management.

Dogwood Arts Festival returns next weekend:The 64th Annual Dogwood Arts Festival will return to World’s Fair Park April 25–27, 2025. Named one of the Top 10 Art Festivals in the Country by USA TODAY, this year’s festival will feature 100 fine art vendors, live performances across two stages, maker workshops & live demos, food trucks, beer gardens, free kids’ activities, and much more. The event is free and open to the public

Correction-Church of the Good Shepherd is hosting a First Creek Clean-Up: The clean-up in Fountain City is on Sunday, April 27, 2 – 4 p.m. behind First Horizon Bank, across for Gentry-Griffey Funeral Home. The City of Knoxville’s Adopt-A-Stream program is providing all supplies. First Horizon is allowing their parking area that day.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

