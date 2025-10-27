The American Heart Association announced updated guidelines for CPR and other lifesaving measures for the first time since 2020.

These updates include new best practices for infant choking, suspected opioid overdose, and CPR education for kids.

For the official release, including highlights and the full new guidelines, follow this link: Updated CPR guidelines

This information can save lives, so share it with your family and friends.

