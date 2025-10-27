Dr. Sean Grace and Nurse Practitioner Ty Taubenheim discuss how TOA supports local athletes —from Oak Ridge to surrounding schools —through injury prevention, recovery, and return-to-play care.

TOA says, “It’s all about teamwork, dedication, and keeping our community’s athletes in the game.”

Listen to Fueling the Future Supporting Local Athletes with TOA now! Available where you listen to podcasts.

TOA provides the East Tennessee community with exceptional orthopedic care. Whether in Bearden, Lenoir City, Sevierville, or surrounding areas, our team supports your recovery with personalized, expert care.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.