What does volunteering in the community look like? Ask KUB and Rand Commercial Real Estate.

Community friends from the Knoxville Utilities Board volunteered at the Maryville facility’s clean room to repackage bulk cereal. The work of our warehouse volunteers directly impacts the work in our community.

Community friends at Rand CRE volunteered at a recent Mobile Pantry in Hamblen County! Together, they served 1,483 of our neighbors, including 198 seniors, and distributed 14,074 pounds of food.

