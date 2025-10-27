The Rotary Club of Bearden invites the community to their weekly luncheon meeting on Friday, October 31, at 12:15 p.m. at the Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike.

Jack Neely will be the guest speaker, sharing local history and lore. Neely is executive director of the Knoxville History Project. He has become one of Knoxville’s most popular writers and its unofficial historian.

At a recent Rotary meeting this writer attended, the planned activity was to share members’ personal journeys. Not only was the longevity of membership impressive, with many long-term members continuing for decades, but there was also overwhelming validation of membership’s appeal.

There was a room full of testimonials, and here are a few I heard repeated about being involved with the Bearden Rotary:

“It is an opportunity to practice the Golden Rule.”

“Friendships and camaraderie are unmatched.”

“Serving the community in a meaningful way.”

“Good people doing good things.”

“Giving back”

“Good folks doing good things for the community.”

“Serve the community, socialize & fellowship, and network with others.”

The overall sentiment was that many had different reasons for joining the Rotary, but the relationships and community impact have kept them involved.

Lunch costs $15, and I can attest that it is always a delicious, plentiful buffet meal, including drinks and dessert.

If you want to hear Jack Neely this Friday, and have a great lunch, call Bearden Rotary President Lorna Keathley at 865-335-2570 to confirm your attendance by Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 5 p.m.

