David George Gerkin M.D. passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was 88.

Dr. Gerkin received his undergraduate degree from Indiana State University, earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, and completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the Brooke Army Medical Center.

He was a founding member of University Eye Specialists, where he practiced for 29 years. He served as medical director of Tennessee Valley Eye Center from its inception until 2024. Over the years, he served as president of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine and Tennessee Medical Association, president of Southeastern Eye Bank Association of America, and chief of staff of UT Medical Center, where he was an associate clinical professor of ophthalmology. For 21 years, he was the editor of the Tennessee Medicine – State Medical Journal.

Dr. Gerkin served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1971, retiring as a colonel. He was a board member of Interfaith Health Clinic for 21 years and served as board chair. He participated in Remote Area Medical (RAM) and was active at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church.

The family will be celebrating David’s life on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, with a receiving of friends at noon, followed by a service and committal at 2 p.m. The full obituary is here.