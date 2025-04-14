A $2.6 million grant from the United Health Foundation to Cherokee Health Systems is facilitating the expansion of a prescription delivery program that brings critical medications – and compassionate care – directly to the doorsteps of those who need it most, the older adults in remote areas who are most at risk for missed doses and unmanaged chronic conditions. This is a population forced to make impossible choices between spending money on prescription medication for their health or providing for basic needs.

This grant-supported effort is part of a broader push to improve health outcomes in Tennessee, which currently ranks 43rd in the nation for senior health and well-being according to the America’s Health Rankings 2024 Senior Report.

How this program benefits the community:

The program is designed to help older adults overcome transportation and financial barriers by delivering prescriptions right to their homes.

It goes beyond medication by connecting patients with pharmacists for vital counseling, care coordination and health education.

The program is closing gaps in care by improving medication adherence and addressing social factors that impact health.

Early results are powerful:

500 patients are already enrolled and the program aims to reach 2,500 seniors over the next three years.

One patient cried with relief when their medication arrived – no longer forced to choose between buying gas and staying healthy.

Another delivery helped a patient avoid dangerous seizures when their medication ran out and they couldn’t leave their house.

More details about the program can be found here.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.