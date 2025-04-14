Remember Susman Godfrey, the Houston-based law firm that sued Fox News on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems? The firm won a $787.5 million settlement and Fox News terminated Tucker Carlson. And that’s just what we know about.

Susman Godfrey also will shortly be trying a case on behalf of Dominion against Newsmax Media on the same topic. Susman Godfrey also continues to serve as counsel for Dominion in related defamation lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell and MyPillow, Patrick Byrne and One America News Network.

President Donald Trump signed on April 9, 2025, an Executive Order directing the Department of Justice to “assess the risks” of Susman Godfrey. The EO wants to restrict the firm’s access to “all federal government buildings.” If successful, the firm could not litigate in federal court … or even buy a stamp at the Post Office.

Two days later, April 11, 2025, Susman Godfrey filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia asking the Court to declare the order unconstitutional and forbid government officials from enforcing it.

In a statement with the lawsuit, the firm wrote: “Today it is our firm under attack, but tomorrow it could be any of us. As officers of the court, we are duty-bound to take on this fight against the illegal executive order.” The 66-page lawsuit is here: Susman Godfrey_Complaint-4.11.25 It is worth a read. The Executive Order has not yet been posted on the federal register.

Notes & Quotes

Former Gov. Lamar Alexander will speak at Law Day 2025 Luncheon sponsored by the Knoxville Bar Association. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn more and register at www.knoxbar.org/events

The Barristers Cornhole Tournament will return on Wednesday, April 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Yee-Haw Brewing Co., 745 N. Broadway. Teams of two will go head-to-head in a tournament-style bracket for a chance to win four tickets to a Knoxville Smokies baseball game.

Spectator registration is available and includes two drink tickets – so you can sip, cheer and enjoy the fun. More here.

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit is publishing a daily update of Executive Orders and legal challenges to same. Info here.