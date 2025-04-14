(Not to state the obvious … but yeah.) There’s a whole lot of anger in our country these days — from political fighting in Washington to road rage. It seems everyone’s ticked off about something or someone. Why is this a health issue? A few medical facts worth noting:
- Anger increases the risk of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke and heart attacks — especially in people with diabetes.
- Anger fuels inflammation in blood vessel walls, accelerating atherosclerosis.
- Anger spikes your blood pressure.
- Anger weakens the immune system.
- Anger can wreck relationships, leading to social isolation — which is a risk factor for early death.
So, what’s the antidote? Forgiveness. Easier said than done, right? But hear this: forgiveness is a central theme in every major religion and a core component of spirituality — one of the four pillars of health (alongside physical, mental and social well-being). Practicing forgiveness has been shown to:
- Reduce depression and anxiety
- Help with PTSD++
- Lower heart rate and blood pressure
- Reduce the risk of heart attacks in particular recurrent heart attacks
As the old saying goes, “You forgive for yourself, not the other person.” So, forgive and lead a better, longer life OR take anger to the grave. Your choice.
Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.
Well said, Charlie. We all should take heed and apply.