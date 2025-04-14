(Not to state the obvious … but yeah.) There’s a whole lot of anger in our country these days — from political fighting in Washington to road rage. It seems everyone’s ticked off about something or someone. Why is this a health issue? A few medical facts worth noting:

Anger increases the risk of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke and heart attacks — especially in people with diabetes. Anger fuels inflammation in blood vessel walls, accelerating atherosclerosis. Anger spikes your blood pressure. Anger weakens the immune system. Anger can wreck relationships, leading to social isolation — which is a risk factor for early death.

So, what’s the antidote? Forgiveness. Easier said than done, right? But hear this: forgiveness is a central theme in every major religion and a core component of spirituality — one of the four pillars of health (alongside physical, mental and social well-being). Practicing forgiveness has been shown to:

Reduce depression and anxiety

Help with PTSD++

Lower heart rate and blood pressure

Reduce the risk of heart attacks in particular recurrent heart attacks

As the old saying goes, “You forgive for yourself, not the other person.” So, forgive and lead a better, longer life OR take anger to the grave. Your choice.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.