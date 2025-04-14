Jeremy Floyd, chief communications officer and vice president of marketing for Covenant Health, is being recognized as a Chief Marketing Officer to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Floyd oversees Covenant Health’s marketing and public relations departments, as well as its fitness center and emergency medical services teams.

Floyd holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree with a concentration in business transactions from University of Tennessee School of Law. He received his bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Middle Tennessee State University.

Read the full article: here.

