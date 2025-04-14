At Second Harvest, our 670+ Partner Agencies are incredibly dedicated to our mission of ending hunger in our 18-county service area. We’d like to highlight one of our partners in Cumberland County: Crab Orchard Care Center.

Crab Orchard Care Center serves an average of 1,100 of our neighbors per month, and even delivers to surrounding areas. The pantry began its partnership with Second Harvest more than 10 years ago, and now receives items from our Food Rescue program. We are so grateful to this partner for their long-lasting commitment to our mission.

Information provided by Kara Hunkele, marketing and digital media coordinator for Second Harvest

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.