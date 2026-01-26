Coach Carol Mitchell, Gibbs High School softball coach, has been named the National Softball Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. In her 33rd year as coach, she has led the Gibbs softball teams to seven state titles, including the 2025 championship. Her teams have a remarkable record of 1103 wins and 321 losses.

Jason Mayfield, Farragut High School girls’ basketball coach, notched his 300th win when the team defeated Oak Ridge 55-35.

