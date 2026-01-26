Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance announces Knoxville’s first outpatient minimally invasive lumbar fusion. Led by Dr. Daniel Wells, this advanced spine procedure offers the stability patients need — with smaller incisions, less muscle disruption, and the ability to recover at home the same day.

Dr. Daniel Wells sees patients at TOA Fort Sanders Regional, Sevierville, and Fountain City locations. For more information, please visit: https://www.toaeasttn.com/doctors/daniel-benjamin-wells-md/

TOA provides exceptional orthopedic care to the East Tennessee community. Whether in Bearden, Lenoir City, Sevierville, or surrounding areas, our team provides personalized, expert care to support your recovery.

