Second Harvest expands the mobile pantry access into Campbell County, opening its very first Campbell County mobile pantry distribution.

The distribution, held at LaFollette Church of God, served more than 600 neighbors and over 200 households! Second Harvest distributed more than 8,000 pounds to our Campbell County neighbors!

The volunteers from LaFollette Church of God helped make this a possibility. If you would like to volunteer at this mobile distribution, visit: https://volunteeretn.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/.

