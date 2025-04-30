Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of Twelve Dancing Princesses, Friday, May 2 -Sunday, May 18, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. at 747 World’s Fair Park. (previously The Foundry)

The production features 17 talented actors, ages 9 to 15. The cast includes KCT veterans Kira Bellamy, Maggie Ingle, Brooklyn Rudacille and Connor Watters playing Woman, Ashley, Jessi and Michael respectively.

Additional KCT veterans, Rosalie Linnabary and Emily Rowe, will be playing Holly and Morgan. Joining them onstage will be Lara Qing-Bodiya as Shannon, Lola Longmire as Chelsea, Annabelle Nance as Lily, Maggie Howard as Sarah, Desmond Gondo as King, Amelia Carroll as Lucy, RJ Bumpus as Servant and Laila Brown as Nicole. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Maggie Mae Anderson as Lindsay, Juliana Bryan as Jill and Harper Knight as Servant.

The play is directed by experienced KCT guest director, Chris Freeman. The scenic design is led by Amelia Bumpus, assisted by Tagen Stanley and Natalie Graves. Jesse Watson serves as the costume designer and is assisted by Maggie Foster-Tobin, Harper Monday and Scarlett Cooper. The props are designed by Luna Chavez who is assisted by Elijah Monday. Anthony Canales serves as the lighting designer. The play is stage managed by Leeland Robbins, assisted by Teagan Allen.

Find more information and tickets here.

