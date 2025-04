Food City continued its long-time partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley with the Irwin/Food City Bass Tournament this past weekend on Lake Loudon in Lenoir City, Tennessee.

The event raised over $251,000 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

