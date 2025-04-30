All-District teams have not been published for all divisions as of this posting. We do have the players who earned All District honors for District II-A from Grace Christian Academy and the District 4-A All District team and superlatives.
2025 All District II-A team for Grace Christian Academy
- Makai Derry: infielder and pitcher (Grace Christian)
- Treyson Derry: first base and pitcher
- Kannon Derry: outfielder, first base and pitcher
- Ben Hamilton: outfielder
- Tyler Kiely: catcher, pitcher
- Chase Collins: pitcher
Newcomer of the year for Grace Christian Academy: Kannon Derry
2025 District 4-4A Baseball Superlatives and All-District Team
Coach of the Year- Garrett Copeland (Farragut)
- Most Valuable Player: Matt Schroeffel (Bearden)
- Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Jones (Hardin Valley)
- Pitcher of the Year: Cole Draper (Farragut)
- Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Wright (Bearden)
- Rookie of the Year: Will Lenczynski (West)
- FARRAGUT: Cole Draper, Brodie Roberts, Jake Harris, Jackson Zeller, Travis Brummitt Jr., Braxton Tye, Neyland Williams
- BEARDEN: Matt Schroeffel, Grayson Wright, Evan Cope, Cameron Cooper, Jack Fennell, Logan Benko, Charlie Loftin
- HARDIN VALLEY: Jaxon Jones, Colton Denton, Jax Sparks, Andrew Lewis, Mason Shelton
- MARYVILLE: Cohen Babelay, Max Coleman, Tripp Everett
- WEST: Will Lenczynski, Mason Dugan, Isaac Hunter, Xan Scheidecker
- WILLIAM BLOUNT: Davis Nyitrai, Cole Hendrickson, Mark Sackermann
Spring Sports
Clink on this link, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter you school and see their schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.
The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.
Baseball
May 20-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Murfreesboro, TN
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class 1A
Division I Class 2A
Division I Class 3A
Division I Class 4A
Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Lacrosse
May 10-16, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
TBD
May 10-17, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
TBD
Girls’ Lacrosse
May 10-17, 2025
TBD
Soccer
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
Division I Class AAA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
May 21-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Softball
May 20-23, 2025
Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU
Boys’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN