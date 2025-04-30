All-District teams have not been published for all divisions as of this posting. We do have the players who earned All District honors for District II-A from Grace Christian Academy and the District 4-A All District team and superlatives.

2025 All District II-A team for Grace Christian Academy

Makai Derry: infielder and pitcher (Grace Christian)

Treyson Derry: first base and pitcher

Kannon Derry: outfielder, first base and pitcher

Ben Hamilton: outfielder

Tyler Kiely: catcher, pitcher

Chase Collins: pitcher

Newcomer of the year for Grace Christian Academy: Kannon Derry

2025 District 4-4A Baseball Superlatives and All-District Team

Coach of the Year- Garrett Copeland (Farragut)

Most Valuable Player: Matt Schroeffel (Bearden)

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Jones (Hardin Valley)

Pitcher of the Year: Cole Draper (Farragut)

Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Wright (Bearden)

Rookie of the Year: Will Lenczynski (West)

FARRAGUT: Cole Draper, Brodie Roberts, Jake Harris, Jackson Zeller, Travis Brummitt Jr., Braxton Tye, Neyland Williams

BEARDEN: Matt Schroeffel, Grayson Wright, Evan Cope, Cameron Cooper, Jack Fennell, Logan Benko, Charlie Loftin

HARDIN VALLEY: Jaxon Jones, Colton Denton, Jax Sparks, Andrew Lewis, Mason Shelton

MARYVILLE: Cohen Babelay, Max Coleman, Tripp Everett

WEST: Will Lenczynski, Mason Dugan, Isaac Hunter, Xan Scheidecker

WILLIAM BLOUNT: Davis Nyitrai, Cole Hendrickson, Mark Sackermann

Clink on this link, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter you school and see their schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.

The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class 1A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 4A

Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Lacrosse

May 10-16, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

TBD

May 10-17, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

TBD

Girls’ Lacrosse

May 10-17, 2025

TBD

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

Division I Class AAA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Softball

May 20-23, 2025

Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.