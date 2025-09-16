Maryville College will present the musical ensemble Trillium and Friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, in the Lambert Recital Hall in the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. Trillium, a piano trio consisting of violin, cello, and viola, will be joined by a second violin.

The program will feature two masterpieces, Beethoven’s “Archduke Trio” and Dvorak’s “Piano Quintet in A.” In addition, the group will play a medley arranged by member Rachel Soe that combines “Arirang,” a beloved Korean folk song, and “Aegukga,” the Korean national anthem.

Soyeon Rachel Seo, DMA, is a violinist originally from Seoul, South Korea has won numerous solo competitions, which led to a Winner’s Recital at Carnegie Hall in December 2019.

Dr. Robert Bonham, pianist, is professor emeritus at Maryville College and a recipient of the Maryville College Outstanding Teacher Award. He presents a variety of workshops nationally to enhance wellness and performance. He also enjoys leading groups to explore India or sail the Greek seas.

Alicia Randisi-Hooker, cellist, has performed throughout the United States and Europe. Her students have won prizes, scholarships and competitions both nationally and internationally.

Carlos Hernandez, violinist, is a native of Puerto Rico. He has earned multiple degrees in music at UT and performed professionally with orchestras in Puerto Rico, Ohio and Tennessee. Currently, he teaches orchestra at Oak Ridge High School and performs with various local ensembles.

Julie Bélanger Roy, violist, is a native of Montréal, Québec, Canada. She is known as a singer, violist and violinist. She has sung with Marble City Opera, offered a vocal recital in Gwangiu, South Korea, and played viola and violin with numerous symphonies in Tennessee.

