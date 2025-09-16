J.T. O’Connor Senior Center has planned special two special events to celebrate Senior Center Month: Concert Band Fall show on September 17, 11 a.m. and Annual Health Fair – Fall into Good Health on September 19, 9 a.m. at 611 Winona Street.

The health fair will provide older adults with community resources, a flu shot clinic, and balance screening.

If you love music, join us for our Concert Band show.

Senior Centers have evolved to provide evidence-based fitness classes, fun activities, and a hot meal. September is National Senior Center Month, and the John T. O’Connor Senior Center celebrates the powerful possibilities between and for older adults.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

To provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, contact news@knoxtntoday.com.