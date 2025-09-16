The Holston Hills Garden Club is taking flower orders through Thursday, September 18th, as part of the Mums, Mimosas & More event, September 28, 2 -4 p.m. at Holston Hills Community Park, corner of Chilhowee Dr. and Holston Hills Rd.

Proceeds from the event will be used to repair damaged stonework and address other plantings in the neighborhood’s community park.

Neighbors, it’s time to decorate your home for fall, so let us help and get your orders in by September 18.

Orders are being taken for hardy chrysanthemums and vibrant pansies, farm-grown in Middle Tennessee. A few extra flats might be available at the park on pickup day, but if you love flowers, you won’t leave that to chance!

Items for ordering:

Mums: 9″ pot w/ 16″ crown, $16 each with colors available: bronze, rusty red, yellow, white, purple

Pansies: Flats of 18 plants in 4″ pots, $20 flat with colors available: red, orange, yellow, white, purple and mixed

Send Order via text, or email to Emily Jones: Text 865-335-4666 or Email: emilyjones02@comcast.net

Payment: Cash or Venmo at the Sept 28th pickup

What about Mimosas? Not the plant! Please join us. You are invited to meet and celebrate fall with the neighbors in the park. Bring the kids: fun activities provided.

Nick Della Volpe is a lawyer, a gardener, and a former member of the Knoxville City Council.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.