Speaking recently at a local photography club, the chosen topic of “Creative Travel Photography,” combines two favorite activities. Perusing some of thousands of images from around the world brought back wonderful memories.

Making more than just a snapshot is the goal anytime I pick up a camera. Creating pictures inviting the viewer’s eyes to linger and explore the image makes it more powerful.

Vacation time is here. Think about getting more creative with your own travel photos. Maybe these will give some ideas. The above image of a small cathedral in Serbia creates some positive tension as your eyes attempt to piece together the various pieces reflected in the modern building.

Focusing on the head of the statue with the background out of focus creates depth in a photo and adds a sense of place, stronger than the face alone. Many smart phones will now allow selective focusing.

Food can be an artistic addition to your travel photography and your phone is perfect for this.

Creating interesting artistic images of your travels may inspire sharing of experiences whether through social media or a family photo book.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.